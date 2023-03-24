Bhopal: Sikh community members take out Tiranga Yatra

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to register their strong protest against pro-Khalistan protest in London, and other anti-Hindu incidents in America and Australia, the Sikh Community members took out ‘Tiranga March’ in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. The march was taken out from Gurudwara Gurunanakpura, Raisen road and culminated at Prabhat Square.

BJP Spokesman and Sikh Community member Narendra Saluja said ‘Tiranga’ is a symbol of our pride, respect and self esteem. And any attempt to dishonour our Tricolour, religion and culture should be strongly condemned, they added. Notably, pro-Khalistan supporters had recently brought down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London to protest the crackdown of police on Waris Punjab De group, led by now fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

A group of pro-Khalistan supporters had also attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the USA and vandalized a Hindu temple in Brisbane, Australia.