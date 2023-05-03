Bhopal: SI, constable suspended for laxity in honey trap case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police sub inspector and a constable posted at Govindpura police station have been suspended for laxity in probing the honeytrap case, in which a BHEL employee lost Rs 1.15 lakh to two men and two women.

According to Govindpura police, SI Mukesh Sthapak and constable Vijendra Daima have been suspended for not following the orders issued with regard to the probe. The police had earlier arrested Indore resident Manoj involved in the case.

The BHEL employee implicated in the honey trap case is Senthil Kumar (41). He was framed by one of his acquaintances Sonam who was introduced to him in April 2023. Sonam visited Senthil’s house on April 15 with her friends, where two men dressed as police personnel barged inside his house.

Sonam’s friend Pooja charged Kumar with molesting her, after which fake policemen beat Kumar. They also procured cash from his house and withdrew close to Rs 90,000 from his bank account.

