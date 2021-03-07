Bhopal Showing the way ahead, three Bina marathoners cover 176 km in three days to reach Bhopal capital

Bhopal: Three teenage marathon runners from Bina ran a distance of 176 km to reach the capital city Bhopal via Sanchi. They ran for three days to complete the feat. The trio included 15-year-old Kajal Rajak, 15-year-old Sanjana Ahirvar and 16-year-old Aastha Rajak. They were motivated and welcomed by the villagers on the way as they showered flower petals on them. A group of cyclists accompanied them to keep the way clear and take care of their safety. They ran 73 km the first day, 44 km the second day and 48 km the final day. A felicitation programme is going to be organized on Monday on the occasion of Women’s Day. All three girls will address the students about environment conservation and women'S empowerment. Kajal Rajak told Free Press that she has set a target to finish the marathon from Bina to Delhi in future.