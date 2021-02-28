Another Madhya Pradesh fencer makes it to national team

Bhopal: Young fencers from Madhya Pradesh have begun to shine in the international arena.

Another fencer from the state has been selected to represent India at the international fencing championship. The tournament is set to be held in Russia from March 19 to 23.

Shankar Pandey has become the second player from Madhya Pradesh to be selected in the national team. Khushi Dabhade has already made her place in the team.

The fencing association of India has selected Pandey to perform in the epee event, same as Dabhade.

His father, Lakshman Pandey, who works as a cook at a local restaurant, said he was proud of his son. He dreams to play at the Olympics one day, he said. Lakshman has won one gold, seven silver and six bronze medals for the nation at different international championships so far.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated both the fencers and wished them luck.