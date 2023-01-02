Bhopal: Show cause notice to executive engineer, 3 others for laxity

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat has asked Chief Engineer JS Kusre to issue show cause notice to executive engineer (EE), SDO, two sub engineers and get their reply within three days for laxity in repair work.

The minister also asked to build a road along the wall of the dam. He conducted a surprise inspection of Ghoda Pachhad Dam in Bhopal on Monday. The dam was built in 1965 and holds more than 12 MCM of water. About 1400-hectare area is irrigated with its water.

Expressing concern over the leakage of water from the canal, Silawat asked officials to mend it. He also asked them to remove encroachments around the canal.

