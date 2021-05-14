Bhopal: Shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis

The administration should be cautious about checking black-marketing and hoarding, the chief minister said, adding, Problems arising in the treatment should be immediately addressed. The services of corona volunteers should be taken to create a conducive atmosphere for treatment of Covid patients.

Yoga, too, seems to be quite an effective mode of treatment at the Covid Care Centres (CCCs). So far, 3.23 lakh medical kits have been distributed to Covid patients in Madhya Pradesh. The government is in regular touch with 95.3 per cent of the Covid patients who are in home isolation. Nearly, 249,607 medical kits have been distributed in the urban areas, while nearly 74,744 medical kits have been distributed in the rural areas.

The 'Kill Corona' campaign should be seriously taken in Madhya Pradesh. Around 25,433 patients are being provided treatment free of cost and 19,901 are in public hospitals, while 2,602 are in private hospitals, he added.