Bhopal: Shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis

BHOPAL: Shortage of Amphotercine B or Amphototericine B Liposomal injections used for treating ëblack fungal infectioní continues in Madhya Pradesh. The government is expected to supply injections to various public and private hospitals on the pattern of Remdesivir from Saturday.
The cost has now increased to Rs 8,000 per injection. An adult is administered three injections a day for up to three weeks. There are many black fungus-infected patients undergoing treatment in various public, as well as private, hospitals.
'Now unavailable'
Most probably, the government will start supplying injections from Saturday to various public, as well as private, hospitals on the pattern of Remdesivir. Currently, they arenít available in the market. The actual cost of an injection is Rs 1,800, but now it has increased to over Rs 8,000. The total cost of treatment happens to be Rs 2 lakh. Treatment continues for six weeks.Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
Check blackmarketing of injections, says CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the officials to keep a close vigil on hoarders and blackmarketeers of ëblack fungal infectioní injections and medicines. He was addressing a review meeting after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
He further said that post-Covid care should be looked after at Covid Care Centres. Treatment will be provided according to the prescriptions of doctors. The necessary arrangements are being made for treatment of black fungal infection according to requirement.
The administration should be cautious about checking black-marketing and hoarding, the chief minister said, adding, Problems arising in the treatment should be immediately addressed. The services of corona volunteers should be taken to create a conducive atmosphere for treatment of Covid patients.
Yoga, too, seems to be quite an effective mode of treatment at the Covid Care Centres (CCCs). So far, 3.23 lakh medical kits have been distributed to Covid patients in Madhya Pradesh. The government is in regular touch with 95.3 per cent of the Covid patients who are in home isolation. Nearly, 249,607 medical kits have been distributed in the urban areas, while nearly 74,744 medical kits have been distributed in the rural areas.
The 'Kill Corona' campaign should be seriously taken in Madhya Pradesh. Around 25,433 patients are being provided treatment free of cost and 19,901 are in public hospitals, while 2,602 are in private hospitals, he added.
