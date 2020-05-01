Bhopal: Shops may be allowed to open till 12 at night, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BHOPAL: Once the lockdown is lifted, shops will be allowed to open till 12 at night, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At a review meeting of labour laws on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said as factories were allowed to work till 12 at night, the shops might open from 6am to 12 at night.

Chouhan said if the markets were allowed to open for longer period, there would less crowd.

Chouhan said the labour laws should be made in such a way that more investments could be brought to the state and asked the officers to simplify those laws.

As several industries are leaving China there will be a golden chance for the state to get investment, he said.

Thus, labour and industrial laws should be made in such a way that the state may get the benefits of it, he said.

Chouhan said the factories would be allowed to file one return instead of the two.He asked the officials to think how to reduce paper work for registration and for getting licence for setting up industries.

Chouhan also said the factories where less than 20 labourers are working may be inspected without the permission of the labour commissioner.