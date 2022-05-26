Bhopal: Shopkeeper booked for cheating

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper cheated another shopkeeper and took away Rs 40 lakh, under Piplani police station, police said on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge Ajay Nair told the media that victim Rajkamal Agarwal and accused Pradeep Agarwal own a shop in the same market of BHEL.

Pradeep offered to sell his shop to Rajkamal for an amount of Rs 40 lakh during the pandemic. The amount was transferred in the account of Pradeep in various instalments. The responsibility of Pradeep was to transfer the shop in the name of Rajkamal. But because of Coronavirus official documentation work was hampered.

Now when Coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Rajkamal asks to transfer the shop in his name. First Pradeep made several excuses and later he fled closing his shop.

Police have registered a case under section 420,406 of the IPC and have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

