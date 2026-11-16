Bhopal Shooting Case Takes Twist As Police Arrest Mukhtar Malik's Son Despite Woman's Accidental Firing Claim | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teela Jamalpura police have cracked the mystery behind a woman who was shot in the leg on the evening of October 19. Police on Monday arrested Yaseen Malik, son of the notorious deceased gangster Mukhtar Malik, for allegedly firing at her during a dispute.

According to police, Yaseen (30) opened fire at Saira Khan (43) with his pistol following an argument. He himself took the injured woman to a private hospital, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet.

The incident occurred at Haider Tower on Kacchi Masjid Road. However, Saira gave contradictory statements, claiming that she had been shot at while walking outside her house.

She later released a video claiming that the pistol had accidentally discharged.

However, police found bloodstains and an empty cartridge case inside the house, raising suspicions about her statement. Further questioning and examination of the evidence revealed Yaseen's involvement.

Teela Jamalpura police station in-charge Ashutosh Upadhyay said Yaseen frequently visited the woman's house. An argument broke out between them on the evening of the incident, following which he opened fire.

Yaseen, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Koh-e-Fiza, was arrested on Monday. Police recovered the pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

He has around a dozen criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder, assault, vandalism, Arms Act violations and violations of extermination orders.

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