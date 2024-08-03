Bhopal Shooting Academy's Advanced Facilities Propel Indian Shooters To Three Medals At Olympics

Bhopal academy an ideal training ground for the shooters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Shooting Academy played a crucial role in securing three medals for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. The academyís advanced shooting range, designed to replicate the environment of the Paris Olympics, provided an ideal training ground for the shooters. This preparation paid off, as Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale, all of whom trained at the Bhopal Shooting Academy, brought home three bronze medals. Additionally, Manu Bhaker will compete in the womenís 25-meter pistol finals on Saturday.

Bhopalís shooting academyís final hall replicates the setup of the Paris Olympics 2024 final hall. This advanced facility, where the medal-winning shooters continued their practice, played a crucial role in their preparation, as for the first time, India's shooters have won three medals in a single Olympics. The rifle shooters camped in Bhopal from July 7 to 14, and the pistol shooters from July 14 to 20.

This shooting range is the only one in India with world-class facilities and is equipped with Sius machines from Italy, identical to those used in the Paris Olympics. Each Sius machine costs around Rs 4 lakh, and the range boasts ten of them. Bhopalís shooting academy also hosted the selection trials for the Paris Olympics, alongside Delhiís Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Additionally, the range features state-of-the-art software and a final range built two years ago at a cost of Rs 50 crore. This final range was constructed for the Shooting World Cup in 2023, providing an unparalleled training environment.

Sanjeev Gupta, Assistant Director (Adventure) of Sports and Youth Welfare, told the Free Press that this is the best range in the country. The final hall here is one of a kind. We provide everything for the players, including gym facilities and physiotherapy, ensuring their overall development.

Bhopal has been particularly fortunate for Swapnil Kusale, who secured his spot in the Olympic team during the final trials held at the city's shooting range. The training camps in Bhopal proved successful for rifle and pistol shooters, while the shotgun camp in Italy has yet to yield any medals.