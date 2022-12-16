Bhopal: Shool holds 54th annual athletics meet

Bhopal: Winners after sports meet |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Demonstration Multipurpose School organised 54th annual athletics meet on the sports ground of Regional Institute of Education on December 15-16. The chief guest was ACP, crime branch, Bittu Sharma.

The athletics events included 100, 200, and 400-metre races, long jump, high jump, relay race, shot put, and discus throw. Vivekananda House won first prize in march past. Tilak House was declared champion and Subhash House was the runner up.

Rajneesh and Ashika Pandey were declared the best athletes in the senior group, whereas Aryan Gohar and Anshika Yadava were declared the best athletes in the junior group. Professor Nidhi Tiwari presided over the closing ceremony and awarded medals and certificates to the winners of sports events.

