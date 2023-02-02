Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan replies to poll-oriented budget remark

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a reply to the opposition’s remark that the Union Budget is poll-oriented. At a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday, Chouhan said elections take place every year in India.

Immediately after the end of an election, the bugle call for another poll is sounded, he said, adding that the Union Budget is ubiquitous, inclusive and extensive. He said the Union Budget provided direction to the state budget to be presented in the Assembly soon and that Madhya Pradesh got many benefits from it.

The state will be benefitted most by the PMP BTG scheme, he said, adding that Central government has extended the Central Assistance Scheme for one year.

According to Chouhan, the state will get interest-free loans under the scheme, besides a sum of Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked for the Ken-Betwa project, which is going to be the lifeline for Bundelkhand region.

The Central government has increased the funds for PM’s Housing Scheme, he said, adding that the state will work for constructing more houses under the project. The budget has been made keeping in mind how India will be after one hundred years, Chouhan said. Many schemes have been included in the budget and a clear picture about what the state will get only come after the guidelines are issued, Chouhan said.

