Bhopal: Shivam from city to fly to Japan to compete in WorldSkills International

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivam Chaurivar from the city, who won a gold medal at the IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition will represent India and Madhya Pradesh at the WorldSkills International Competition to be organised in Japan in October.

The National Skill Development Corporation of India organised the contest under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in New Delhi in January this year.

Shivam was among the young men and women feted for their exceptional skills by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at ‘Kaushalam’, a convocation ceremony for ITI pass outs at the Minto Hall on Tuesday.

Shivam told the Free Press that he had begun his journey from the district-level skill competition followed by regional and zonal level contests. Shivam is pursuing BE from LNCT, Bhopal. He won gold in the category ‘Renewable Energy’. Shivam, whose engineer father works for a private company in Bhopal, said that renewable energy can help the world deal with the spectre of climate change, besides reducing the carbon footprint of each of us.

Avani Patil, who won gold under the ‘Cooking’ category, is an alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Bhopal. Hailing from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) Avani’s father is a business executive while her mother is a government teacher. “At the competition, we were asked to prepare dishes under four categories - salad, finger food, dessert and soup, besides two main-course non-vegetarian dishes,” she said.

Differently-abled Rajkumar Kushwaha, who was feted for topping in the all-India examination for COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) trade, is a student of Government ITI, Jabalpur. Rajkumar, who is hearing- and speech-impaired, told the Free Press through an interpreter Suraj Singh Baghel that the credit for his success goes to his trainer Yogesh Thakre. Rajkumar’s parents run a roadside eatery.

Mohit Goswami from Morena was honoured for securing the top position in the Welder trade. He is a student of Government ITI, Shivpuri. His father is a farm labourer. “The financial condition of my family is poor. So, my first priority is getting a job. Later, I plan to do a diploma course from a polytechnic,” he said.