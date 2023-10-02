 Khelo MP Youth Games 2023: Shilpa Rao’s Performance Captivates Audience
Khelo MP Youth Games 2023: Shilpa Rao’s Performance Captivates Audience

Indian Idol singer Pawandeep Rajan performs, group dance held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of playback singer Shilpa Rao at Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium on Sunday captivated the audience.

She presented her popular numbers which won a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in good numbers. The songs included ‘Tere hawale kar diya…,’ ‘Ishq mein dil bana de, yeh jo desh hai tera, swadesh hai tera…’ ‘Shabhasiyan….’ and ‘Ghungroo toot gaye…’.

Rao rose to widespread prominence with the release of "Woh Ajnabi" from The Train (2007) and "Khuda Jaane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), the latter of which earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Around 30 minutes performance of The Voice India and Indian Idol 12 singer Pawandeep Rajan also enthralled the audience. He presented songs including ‘Shayad kabhi kah na saku mai tumse…,’ ‘Tu hi meri manzil hai…,’ ‘Ye watan mere watan aabad rahe tu…,’ ‘Rasiya jo tera hai…,’ ‘ Kaise tujhe dekhun…,’ A R Rehman’s ‘Vande Mataram…’. Besides , a group dance performance on songs ‘Har-har maidan fateh re baliya…’ and ‘Get ready to fight …’ also enthralled the audience.

