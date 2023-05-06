 Bhopal: Shekhawat old enough to take renunciation, sing Hari Bhajan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Shekhawat old enough to take renunciation, sing Hari Bhajan

Bhopal: Shekhawat old enough to take renunciation, sing Hari Bhajan

BJP should take his statement into consideration and action against him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has hurled a retort at former legislator Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s allegations against him. Dattigaon told Free Press that at this age, Shekhawat should take renunciation and sing devotional songs (Hari Bhajan). When a man grows old, he sometimes loses a mental balance, Dattigaon said.

According to Dattigaon, once Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat told him since his mother is Shekhawat, he (Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat) is his maternal uncle. But Shekhawat behaves like Kans or Shakuni Mama, Dattigaon said. He further said there was no case against him for running a gambling den, but Shekhawat must say how many cases were registered against him. “Shekhawat should say whose lands I have grabbed,” Dattigaon said.

According to Dattigaon, Shekhawat, who speaks about the BJP’s principles, is following the values of the Congress Party. In the BJP, people put up their grudges before the organisation, but Shekhawat is working on the lines of the Congress, he said. Dattigaon said the BJP should take Shekhawat’s statement into consideration and action against him.

Read Also
Bhopal: After talking to Digvijaya, Sattan, Sekhawat fire salvos at Scindia
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Congress to bring policy for government doctors, says Nath

Bhopal: Congress to bring policy for government doctors, says Nath

Bhopal: Elderly couple duped of Rs 42L in name of arthritis healing

Bhopal: Elderly couple duped of Rs 42L in name of arthritis healing

Bhopal: Opening of liquor shop behind Malaria Office opposed

Bhopal: Opening of liquor shop behind Malaria Office opposed

Bhopal: LoP offers Congress membership to Anoop Mishra

Bhopal: LoP offers Congress membership to Anoop Mishra

Bhopal: Rains in summer cool off sales of AC, coolers

Bhopal: Rains in summer cool off sales of AC, coolers