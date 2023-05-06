Bhopal: Shekhawat old enough to take renunciation, sing Hari Bhajan

Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has hurled a retort at former legislator Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s allegations against him. Dattigaon told Free Press that at this age, Shekhawat should take renunciation and sing devotional songs (Hari Bhajan). When a man grows old, he sometimes loses a mental balance, Dattigaon said.

According to Dattigaon, once Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat told him since his mother is Shekhawat, he (Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat) is his maternal uncle. But Shekhawat behaves like Kans or Shakuni Mama, Dattigaon said. He further said there was no case against him for running a gambling den, but Shekhawat must say how many cases were registered against him. “Shekhawat should say whose lands I have grabbed,” Dattigaon said.

According to Dattigaon, Shekhawat, who speaks about the BJP’s principles, is following the values of the Congress Party. In the BJP, people put up their grudges before the organisation, but Shekhawat is working on the lines of the Congress, he said. Dattigaon said the BJP should take Shekhawat’s statement into consideration and action against him.