Bhopal: Shekhar Sen’s sterling on Kabir performance delights theatre buffs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day event, Kaljayi Mahakavi Trai, began with a play, Kabeer, at Bharat Bhavan here on Friday evening.

Actor, singer and musician Sekhar Sen’s mono act, Kabeer, sends out the message of love and peace and religious harmony, a message that binds people together shedding religious hatred. The musical solo play was directed and acted by Sen, which won hearts of the audience who were present in good numbers.

The play depicts the life story of great reformist, poet and philosopher Kabir. About 600 years ago, the legendary reformer challenged deep-rooted social evils ailing the society. With 45 song sequences, the two-hour long play unfolds making of this revolutionary social reformer who was found floating in a pond on his day of birth by a Muslim couple Neeru and Nima.

He grew in an ancient holy city of Kashi located amid temples and mosques only to discover deeply entrenched superstition propagated by religious leaders and priests. Play reflects the influence of great saints like Guru Ramanand, Raidas, and Sheikh Fareed on Kabir.

Touching enactment of Kabir’s marriage with Loyee, meeting with Sikandar Shah Lodhi and other incidents underlines Shekhar’s sterling performance. Sung in a rich voice and supported by melodious music, his verses were appropriately woven in the play.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:09 PM IST