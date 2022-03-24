Why did Kejriwal make Kabir Khan’s '83' tax-free: Twitter reacts after Delhi CM tells BJP MLAs to ask 'The Kashmir Files' be uploaded on YouTube

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs demanding Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Assembly, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Kejriwal said the BJP leaders were demanding to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free when Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was speaking in the House on Wednesday. "They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it," he said in the Assembly.

Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Modi, alleging that even after ruling the country for eight years he has to take the help of the movie for political gains.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, further alleged that the entire BJP machinery was busy sticking posters of the movie across the country.

"Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film," he said in the House.

"Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you? Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP."

Meanwhile, Twitter users asked Kejriwal why had he made Kabir Khan's movie '83' tax-free in Delhi. A Twitter user wrote, "Why did Kejriwal sir not ask Kabir Khan’s 83 to be uploaded on YouTube?" Another user wrote: "Why didn’t you ask Kabir Khan to upload 83 on YouTube for “Free” ? Why didn’t you ask Swara Bhaskar to upload Nil Batte Sannatta on YouTube for “Free” ? Why didn’t you ask Taapsee Pannu to upload Saand Ki Aankh on YouTube for “Free” ?"

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:21 PM IST