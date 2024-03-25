Bhopal: Share Trader Jumps To Death From 3rd Floor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A share market trader allegedly jumped to death from the third floor of his house in Kamla Nagar in Bhopal late on Saturday night. Investigating officer (IO) Shailendra Rawat said the deceased was identified as Pushpendra Kumar Soni, 32, a resident of the Apex Bank colony in Kamla Nagar.

His father Shravan Kumar, a retired bank employee, told the police that his son jumped off from the balcony of the house located on the third floor. Soni was an alcoholic. After he jumped off the house, he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Soni was married and had a son aged 1 year, the police said. As claimed by Shravan, Pushpendra was troubled due to the vagaries going on in the share market and had incurred colossal losses. The police learnt that Soni had called up his cousin minutes before taking the extreme step and had told him that it was getting hard for him to lead a life now.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle-borne man was killed as he was tossed 10 feet into air after a speeding car hit him in Berasia on Sunday. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media. The deceased was identified as Deviram Jatav, 45, a resident of Sagauni village in Berasia. Jatav was a daily wage labourer and the incident happened when he was heading for work on his bicycle at 8 am on Saturday.

As soon as he reached in front of a restaurant, a car rushing at a high speed rammed into him from behind. Jatav flung into the air and fell on the bonnet of a van parked in the area. The errant car driver sped away from the scene, while the van driver and other bystanders came to his rescue.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area. The incident was reported to the police. Jatav was rushed to a hospital, however, was pronounced dead by the doctors upon arrival. An FIR was lodged against the errant car driver. The police have begun sifting through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace and arrest the accused.