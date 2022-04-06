Bhopal: Sharad Joshi’s ‘Andhon Ka Haathi’ staged in city

Bhopal: A five-day ‘Late Prabhat Ganguly Rashtriya Sanskritik Mahotsav Dharohar-12’ ended with staging a play ‘Andhon Ka Haathi' at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Tuesday evening.

Written by Sharad Joshi and directed by Sanjay Upadhyay, the play is based on a tale 'The Elephant of Blinds'. The play is a hard-hitting satire on politics and politicians.

The story revolves around five blinds and an elephant. Narrator of the play brings an elephant before five blinds and requests them to identify, recognise it, give their own interpretations and also find out the possible threats from him.

In that process the blinds catch hold of different parts of the elephant like trunk, ear, leg, tail, and the tummy. Here starts a fight between five blinds over their difference of opinion about the elephant.

This conflict symbolises the fight between different political ideologies and their beliefs. The blinds represent the establishment and their handling of the National Circuital issues.

The musical play was presented by the artistes of Nirman Kala Manch, Patna including Adarsh Ranjan, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Zafar Alam, Ruby Khatoon, Rohit Chanda and Abhishek Anand.

The event was organised by Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal in association with the ministry of culture. The event was dedicated to late classical singer and musician Siddharam Swami Korwar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:05 PM IST