Bhopal: Shanty dwellers block road against anti-encroachment drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dwellers of 1,100 shanties living in three colonies –Ayub Nagar, New Arif Nagar, and Annu Nagar – blocked road along DIG Bungalow on Saturday to protest against railways’ anti-encroachment drive. The drive is on to clear the third track on Bhopal-Indore rail route.

A shanty dweller reportedly died of shock after railway administration launched drive to remove shanties located along railway tracks.

District administration has held meeting with railway officials and asked them to execute plan of removing shanties in a phased manner.

Sultan, one of the protesters, said, “7,000 dwellers live in shanties in Ayub Nagar, New Arif Nagar, and Annu Nagar. Railway is removing them. We are living here for last 30 years. Our livelihood is linked to this area. If we are removed, we will have to face livelihood problem. Secondly, education of our children will also get disturbed.”

He further said, “Shabir Khan died of shock. People are in state of shock. District administration officials visited us. We have requested them and handed over memorandum to them.”

Naib Tehsildar Vivek Vyas, who visited protest site, said, “1,100 shanties that have come up along Bhopal-Indore railway track, have to be shifted. Railway had issued notices to them six months ago. Now, residents approached us and handed over memorandum. We are having talks with railways to execute its plan in phase-wise manner.”

