Bhopal Shakespeare Festival-2024: ‘Power Is Important But Extremely Dangerous,’ Says Former Special DG

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major General (retired) TPS Rawat said that power was important but extremely dangerous and should be used justly. Major Rawat was speaking on, Shakespowerana: Power and Politics, at Arera Club on Sunday under the 10th edition of Bhopal Shakespeare Festival-2024. Club Literati organised the event to commemorate the 460th birth anniversary of playwright William Shakespeare.

Former special DG Aruna Mohan Rao said, “Power is the ability to influence people and is an innate desire. With right intentions, one can save others by exercising it well.” The panellists discussed the eminence of power and its relation with politics in different spheres of life. Member of Law Commission Raka talked about the evidence-based justice system and how the Constitution limits the power of the judiciary.

Dyutima spoke on importance of empathy and talked about how money and finances, sometimes, act as external shields to hide a dilapidated self-image. In the end, the audience voiced their opinions on power play and presented their queries to panellists. An audience member mentioned how being powerless also has certain connotations of power and another triggered a discussion on the power of AI that is sweeping the world.

Bhopal: Maa Ka Doodh Documentary Screened In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercy for Animals India Foundation and Animals with Humanity joined forces to present the acclaimed documentary, Maa ka Doodh, in Bhopal. The documentary shed light on the hidden realities of the dairy industry, focusing on the suffering of buffaloes and cows as well as the environmental toll of dairy production.

The screening attracted a sizable audience, fostering discussions on animal welfare, environmental sustainability and personal health. To further promote awareness and provide viable alternatives, the event concluded with a vegan lunch and the distribution of informational leaflets detailing the impact of the dairy industry and dairy-free options.

Niharika Kapoor, the organising coordinator at Mercy for Animals, spoke on the urgent need to acknowledge the environmental consequences of dietary decisions. As we approach World Earth Day, it is important to recognise the significant environmental impacts of our food choices, Kapoor stated, he added.