Bhopal: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College wins women's ball badminton championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day inter-college ball badminton championship began for men and women in Government MVM College here on Wednesday, said the secretary of ball badminton association Naushad Ali.

More than 160 men and women from government and non-government colleges recognised by Barkatullah University took part in the championship in menís and womenís categories, he added.

Players from Government Hamidia College, UTD Sports Department, Barkatullah University, Bhopal Government MVM College, Government New College, Government Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Government Sect College, Government Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Ashta Sehore, Government Sarojini Naidu College, Government MLB Girls College, took part.

Government Shaheed Bhagat Singh Collegeís women team won the trophy of Inter-College Ball Badminton Sports Competition by defeating the players of Private Sector College by 19-21/22-23 points.

Earlier, the Private Sector College had defeated players of the government MVM college 21-17/21-19 and entered the next round.

Government MLB College defeated the players of Government Naveen College by 35-27/35-28 points and entered the next round.

The players of the non-government sect college entered the next round by defeating the players of the Government Nutan College 25-21/25-15.

The players of Government Shaheed Bhagat Singh College†defeated the players of UTD Barkatullah University Bhopal 18-25/25-12/25-22 to enter the final.

The players of the non-government sector college defeated the players of the government MLB college 21-18, 21-13 and entered the final from the semi-finals.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:42 PM IST