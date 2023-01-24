Bhopal: Shahdol woman who came looking for work gang-raped

Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, who came looking for work from Shahdol, was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by three men in area under Mangalwara police station on January 12. Police on Tuesday registered a case against three unidentified persons.

Police station in-charge told the media that the 22-year-old woman had come from Shahdol in search of work. The woman, who belongs to a poor family, had flunked in class 10 class and had left studies thereafter. The woman had a friend in Bhopal and she had called him up asking to help her in getting some work.

On reaching Bhopal around 10 pm on January 11, the woman called her friend. The man came but expressed helplessness in getting her a job. He handed her Rs 500 and asked to go back to Shahdol.

The woman, instead spent the night at the railway station platform and next day when she came out of the station, one of the auto rickshaw drivers approached her and offered help. He also gave mobile to talk to her father. Later the driver and two others came and took her in a car to a house situated near the railway station.

Two of them allegedly raped her. The woman somehow managed to come out of the room and asked help from a tea vendor. The man gave her a mobile to contact her family. A few passersby offered her money to return home.

The woman on reaching her home in Shahdol informed her family about the incident. The family then approached police and filed a complaint.

The Shahdol police have forwarded the case diary to Mangalwara police. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and gang rape against the three unidentified persons.