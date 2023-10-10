 Bhopal: Shahdol Commissioner’s VRS Application Accepted
Bhopal: Shahdol Commissioner’s VRS Application Accepted

Likely to contest from Bhind on Cong ticket

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has accepted the application of IAS officer and Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajiv Sharma under voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

His VRS application has been accepted from October 9. It was on August 28 and October 3 that he had moved the application, seeking voluntary retirement. Sources said he is likely to join Congress and is keen to contest election from Bhind.

The VRS application has been accepted on the condition that he will not hold commercial post till one year from the date of acceptance of his voluntary retirement.

