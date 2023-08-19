Bhopal: Shah To Give Final Touches To Janashirwad Yatra

Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to stay in Bhopal and in Gwalior on Sunday. He will review various aspects of the Janashirward Yatra to the taken by the party and its preparations for the election.

Shah who will release the state government’s report card may also address a press conference. In Gwalior, he will hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the state executive committee.

Before the visit of Shah, Union minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav arrived at Bhopal on Friday. Yadav discussed various aspects of the proposed Janashirwad Yatra with the party leaders. The routes of the Yatra, its probable dates and who will be is in-charges figured in the meeting. It will be finalised after the meeting with Shah.

According to reports, the party will start the Yatra from next month from five different places. Central leaders will head the Yatras.

According to Yadav, the Yatra will cross 15,000 km. Public meetings will also be organised during the Yatra whose route is being finalised.

In-charges and co-in-charges will be appointed in each division to conduct the Yatra.