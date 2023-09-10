Bhopal: Shaan-e-Bhopal Express Train Cancels 18 Trips |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway, Bhopal Division on Sunday informed that multiple trains will be cancelled due to the work of washable apron underway at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi (VGLJ) station of North Central Railway, Jhansi Division.

Due to the ongoing work, it has been decided to cancel many trains passing through VGLJ station, which includes train number 12155/12156 Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Shan-e-Bhopal Express, said the official statement.

Train No. 12155 Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express from September 11 to September 28 and Train No. 12156 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Express from September 12 to September 29 will each have 18 trips cancelled from their originating station, mentioned the official statement.

Other trains like 12192 Sridham Express (Jabalpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin) will remain cancelled from September 11 to September 28 while 12191 (Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur) will remain cancelled from September 12 to September 29.

Weekly Singrauli- Hazrat Nizamuddin (22167) will remain cancelled from September 17 and September 24. Similarly, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli will remain cancelled on September 18 and September 25.

The railway department has urged the passengers to check the exact status of the train from railway inquiry service NTES/139 authorised by the Railways and start the journey accordingly in order to avoid inconvenience.

