Bhopal: Sextortion Scammers Target Women, 63 Complaints Received In 6 Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s cyber cell received 63 complaints in last six months in which cyber crooks targeted women for sextortion, contrary to the previous modus operandi, in which they used to target males. The senior cyber crime officials told Free Press that 63 complaints of sextortion cybercrime involving women as victims have come to light in last 6 months.

As part of new modus operandi targeting women, the cyber crooks first make a video call to woman on any messaging application. No sooner does she accept the video call, she spots a man undressing himself. Till the time she ponders over what is going on, the crook captures her face via screen recording and later merges it with the video of the man undressing himself.

The edited video is then sent to woman and the crooks demand money from her. However, the cyber cell officials have not been able to calculate how much amount has been lost by the victimised women. Many such cases go unreported too as the victim hesitates to approach cyber wing fearing ignominy, officials said.

Gangs based in Delhi, Rajasthan:

Investigating officials According to investigating officer Tarun, a majority of cyber crime gangs involved in sextortion cybercrimes are based in Delhi and Rajasthan. After pending cyber crime cases are solved, a team will visit Delhi, Rajasthan to nab the culprits, he said. Assistant police commissioner (cyber) Sujeet Tiwari was unavailable for comment.