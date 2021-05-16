Bhopal: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital felicitates six private doctors

BHOPAL: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has felicitated six private doctors who are treating Covid patients.

Dr Shital Balani, Dr Suresh Bhambhani Dr Lal Krishnani, Dr Tikam Gyanchandani, Dr Durgesh Khemchandani and Dr Rajesh Valechha were feted and a a shawl and shrifal were presented to them.

These doctors have successfully treated hundreds of corona patients during the second wave. On this occasion, the paramedical and other subordinate staff of their hospitals was also felicitated.

The chairman of the hospital, Siddhabhau, appreciated the spirit of the doctors. He said that the people of Santnagar were lucky to have the services of these doctors of the suburb. He wished them good health and a long life. He further said, “May God bless the doctors so that they become capable of serving ailing patients and get the blessings of the entire suffering humanity.”