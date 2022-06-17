Bhopal: Several programmes to be organised on International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Programmes like wall-painting, rangoli, street plays, marathon, rally against drug de-addiction and human chain formation will be held across the state to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking on June 26, as per an official release. There will be cultural programs and lectures too by experts on the subjects, as per the release.

With wide publicity through banners, posters, pamphlets, oath will also be administered to people for drug de-addiction.

Guidelines have been issued by the state government to all the collectors, superintendents of police, chief executive officers and officers of social justice and disabled welfare department. The programs will be held following the model code of conduct for urban body and panchayat elections.

Commissioner social justice and disabled welfare Dr E Ramesh Kumar has said that the purpose of celebrating the day is to build a society which is free of drugs.

The participation of health and family welfare, school education, higher education, medical education, women and child development, urban administration and development, panchayat and rural development, police, prison, sports and youth welfare departments and non-government organisations will be ensured in the programmes, as per the release.