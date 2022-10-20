Bhopal: Seven-day Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh from Nov 4

File Photo/ Kalidas Sanskrit Academy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Culture minister Usha Thakur said adequate preparations should be made for Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh. “Send invitation letters to all guest scholars in time,” she added.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that it was a prestigious event of the government. The two ministers reviewed the preparations in Mantralaya on Wednesday for the 7-day Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh to be held at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy in Ujjain from November 4.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the event. Swami Rambhadracharya of Chitrakoot will address the audience.

Principal Secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that there would be a seminar, Sanskrit drama on poet Kalidas, dance drama and Hindi drama including classical singing, sitar playing and performances by local artistes. The function will be telecast live and posted on social media platforms.

The performance of Malini Awasthi, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Vivek Bansod, Piyal Bhattacharya, Maithil Devika, Budhaditya Mukherjee will be held.

Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain, will stage a Sanskrit play Malavikagnimitram. A dance drama on Meghdoot and Ritusamhara will be performed in Bharatanatyam style by Sandhya Purecha of New Delhi. A Hindi play on Vikram Samvatsar will be staged by Piyal Bhattacharya of Kolkata.