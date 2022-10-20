Ujjain: Governor to open Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh on November 4

Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): The week-long internationally acclaimed 64th Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh will be organised here from November 4. Governor Mangubhai Patel will open this year’s traditional cultural-cum-literary event to mark the occasion of ‘Devprabodhini Ekadashi’. The guest of honour will be veteran saint Swami Rambhadracharya of Chitrakoot. Chhattisgarh’s Governor Anusuiyya Uike will be the chief guest of valedictory ceremony to be held on November 11.

A meeting of the central organising committee, held at Mantralaya, Bhopal on Wednesday morning, finalised the schedule of main cultural presentations besides the opening and closing ceremonies. Culture minister Usha Thakur presided over the meeting, which was also attended by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, principal secretary, culture, Shivshekhar Shukla, commissioner, higher education, Karmveer Sharma and others. Vice chancellors Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey of Vikram University and Prof Vijay Kumar Menon of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit evam Vaidik Vishwavidyalaya and panel member Shripad Joshi joined the meeting through virtual mode.

As per the finalised schedule, Kalash Yatra and Nandi Paath programmes will be organised on November 3 as part of the pre-events so as to create conducive atmosphere in favour of the main function. The folk artistes of Jhabua, Ujjain and Gujarat will be the main features of Kalash Yatra to be taken out in the morning from Ram Ghat of river Kshipra. Likewise, classical recital of Indore’s Malini Awasthi and instrument play by Ujjain’s Vivek Bansod will be held in the evening.

After the formal inauguration of the Samaroh on November 4, Sanskrit play, ‘Malvikagnimitram’ will be staged by Kalidas Sanskrit Academy in association with Maharishi Panini Sanskrit evam Vaidik Vishwavidyalaya under the direction of Lokendra Trivedi. On November 5, ballet ‘Ritusamhara Meghdoot’ will be staged in Bharatnatyam style by Sandhya Purecha (New Delhi). On November 6, Hindi play ‘Vikram Samvatsar’ will be staged under the direction of Piyaal Bhattacharya (Kolkata).

On November 7, the artistes of Rang Muth, Ujjain will present Malvi play ‘Malwa Ki Kirti Gatha’. On November 8, Maithil Devika from Thiruvananthapuram will present Mohiniattam dance which will be followed by Odishi dance presentation under the direction of Gajendra Panda from Bhubaneswar. Kaushiki Chakraborty from Kolkata will present a classical recital on November 9. On November 10, Budhaditya Mukherjee of Kolkata will present sitar rendition to be followed by santoor play of Ujjain’s Dr Varsha Agrawal. In the same morning, there will be recital and portraiture in Rajasthan’s Bhopa-Bhopi style.

BUDGET INCREASED

The central organising committee during its meeting on Wednesday also okayed a whopping sum of Rs 1.25 crore to host this year’s Samaroh. Previously, a sum of Rs 1, 00, 45, 842 was spent on hosting the 63rd Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh. Highest Rs 48, 89, 000 were spent on cultural presentations. About Rs 35 lakh were paid to playback singer Shankar Mahadevan from Mumbai. Similarly, Rs 28, 19, 608 were spent on manch, pandal, decoration, light, sound, generator, etc. Rs 2, 94, 866 were spent on housing and food arrangement of drama troops, experts and guests. Rs 3, 41, 178 were spent on digital publicity, posters, folders, invitations and online telecast of the presentations.