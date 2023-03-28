Bhopal: Server glitch, updating KYC slowing down registration  for Ladli Bahna Yojana

Forms for Ladli Bahna being processed at Anganwadi centre, Sunehari Bag, on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Down net-server, lengthy and time consuming three KYCs (Know Your Customer) updating process have been tipped to be main glitches for processing registration under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

A number of women beneficiaries are queuing up at Anganwadi centres, ward offices and camps for the registration that began on March 25. All the beneficiaries will be given Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme.

The women beneficiaries are seen making rounds of Anganwadi centres and ward offices for processing the forms. Updation of three KYCs - that includes Bank KYC, Aadhaar Card update and Samagra ID are taking a long time. Rush is seen at offices assigned for updating the Aadhaar cards.

Women beneficiaries said that sometimes they have to wait as the server is down. Arvind Gaur, system-in-charge of Anganwadi-741, Sunerhari Bagh, said, “Key issue is the server, many times it is down and thus the form filling process gets delayed. Besides, Bank KYC, Aadhaar and Samagra ID are required to be updated. Processing all these takes time. And because of this Ladli Bahna Yojna form filling process is getting lengthy and time-consuming . All KYC should have the same contact numbers and information.”

‘Beneficiaries Aadhaar card not updated”

“Bank KYC is easily updated but the main problem is updating Aadhaar. People generally are not much bothered about updating Aadhaar. There is rush in the office assigned to update Aadhaar Cards. Ward office hardly takes time for Samagra ID but people are not having their Aadhaar updated. Women are making rounds with family members but overnight the process cannot be completed,” said RP Shukla, CPA officer and auditor (Anganwadi)

