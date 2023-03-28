 Bhopal: 130 musicians of military bands to perform for first time in Madhya Pradesh capital
Bhopal: 130 musicians of military bands to perform for first time in Madhya Pradesh capital

Four-day event to begin with Tri Military Band Sangeet today. Junior Commissioned Officers, Lance Nayak, Hawaldar  to perform.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Rehearsal was held at Ravindra Convention Centre on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents will witness the live band performances of Army, Navy and Air force at different places in the city for the first time. Around 130 musicians of the military bands will perform at Ravindra Convention Centre, Shaurya Smarak, Boat Club, Shaurya Smarak and DB Mall from March 29 to April 1 at 6.30 pm.      

 The Army Chief Band is from Delhi whereas the Navy Chief Band from Mumbai and Air force Chief Band from Bangalore and Delhi. The musicians of the trio bands are of different ranking including Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), LAC, Lance Nayak, Hawaldar etc.  The band will perform on musical instruments like Clarinet, Alto, Saxophone, Flute, Tenor, French Horn, Cornet, Bass, E-flat Bass, Euphonium, Keyboard, Octopad, Handsonic, Jazz Drum Kit etc.

Organised by state departments of culture and tourism, the four-day event will begin with Tri Military Band Sangeet at Hansdhwani Auditorium at Ravindra Convention Centre on Wednesday evening. Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest of the event.

The 60-members of the trio military band will perform under the leadership of Commander, Navy, Satish Champion. They will present 11tunes which highlights the valour, might, unity and discipline of the three forces. They also perform some patriotic songs from Hindi films. 

Satish told the Free Press that the military bands are going to perform for the first time in Bhopal under his leadership.  “We have been practising for the concert for five days,” he said adding that generally, each band has 32 members but 20 musicians of each band will perform in the concert.

 He further said “The way of performance of military and police bands are the same.  We generally use blowing musical instruments.  But we use tabla, mridangam, flute, guitar and keyboard in indoor performance.”  The musicians of the band belong to the highest and lowest ranking officials of the three armed forces. 

