Bhopal: Serene Chitrakoot Abuzz With Political Activity

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Surrounded by mountains and dark green woods, Chitrakoot is known for its scenic beauty and tranquillity. But the election wind is blowing across this serene religious town in Madhya Pradesh turning it into a bustle of political activity.

The first election in Chitrakoot was held in 1957 when the area was called “Chitrakot.” The candidate of Ram Rajya Parishad, a party that does not exist anymore, won the first election from Chitrakoot. Congress’s Neelanshu Chaturvedi is a legislator from this constituency. The party won an election from this place for the seventh. Besides the Ram Rajya Parishad and the Congress, the other political parties which won the election from Chitrakoot were the Praja Socialist Party, the Janata Party, the BSP, the BJP and an Independent candidate won elections from this constituency.

Nevertheless, the voters are maintaining a stoic silence, so guessing the outcome is very difficult, since there is no burning issue in the ensuing election. But the political developments in Uttar Pradesh have a direct impact on this seat, and the local politics moves around two communities – the Brahmins and the Thakurs. Chitrakoot belongs to Satna district which has seven constituencies

– the BJP has won four seats and the Congress three in 2018. The BJP has fielded Surendra Singh Gaharwar from Chitrakoot again. He lost to the Congress candidate in 2018 when BSP candidate Ravendra Singh 24,010 votes making it difficult for the BJP and the Congress. In 2018, there were more than 1.96 lakh voters, including 1,05, 641 male and 90, 696 female voters, in this constituency.

As many as 1,42, 498 people cast their votes. Though the number of Thakur votes is less, a candidate from this community won six times. There are 60,000 Brahmin and 55,000 tribal voters in Chitrakoot, and, because of this, a tribal candidate won this seat twice. Although there are only 9,000 Thakur voters, candidates of this community won this seat six times; whereas Brahmin candidates emerged victorious four times.

Read Also Overheard In Bhopal

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)