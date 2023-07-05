Bhopal: Senior Leaders To Visit Entire State, Interact With Party Workers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All senior leaders of the BJP will visit different parts of the state and interact with party workers and eminent people.

Efforts will be made to improve the party’s prospects and deal with negative effects in certain places. The core committee of the BJP which met on Tuesday agreed to work on certain issues. The party workers should be told that the BJP is returning to power, and the senior leaders have been told to work on it.

The party leaders agreed to take out Janashirwad Yatras before the election.

Nevertheless, instead of taking out a Yatra from one place, this time, it may be done from several places. In the beginning, senior leaders from Delhi will take part in those Yatras.

Along with the Yatras, meetings of Mandal workers will be held. In these conferences, senior party leaders will interact with the workers.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president VD Sharma said core committee meetings of all the districts had been held.

It was also discussed at the meeting that the issues like UCC will be taken to the people. The party leaders were advised to be cautious about the UCC.

There are misgivings among the tribal people about the UCC. It was also discussed in the meeting that the issues, about which the tribal people are being misguided, should be made clear and a campaign launched for it.

State in charge Murlidhar Rao said social media campaigning should be stepped up

Attack on Congress

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash said the party workers looked more enthusiastic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and it should continue. Other leaders said aggression against the Congress should be apparent, and all issues against the party should be strongly raised. The BJP should launch attack against the Congress before the rival camp does it.