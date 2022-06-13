Bhopal: Selection of mayoral candidates gives headache to BJP leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selection of candidates for mayoral election candidates continues to give a big headache to the state BJP leadership, which is not able to decide the names despite several brainstorming sessions so far, as per party leaders.

What has made the entire scenario complex for the party leadership is the BJP national leadership’s condition that party leaders including public representatives’ children be kept away from the electoral politics to give chance to the party workers who don’t have such background.

Yet another brainstorming session was held on Monday chaired by state BJP president VD Sharma and attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. Chouhan who left for Delhi in the afternoon is expected to discuss the prevailing scenario with the party leaders in Delhi.

As per party riders, the party MLAs or MPs too are not expected to contest mayoral election, thus ruling out the possibility of Krishna Gaur, an OBC face, and Ramesh Mendola contesting the election in Bhopal and Indore respectively.

The party recently constituted divisional committees to resolve the issue of candidature but this step too has not helped the party to select the suitable candidates for all the 16 municipal corporations without any hassles and squabbling in the party.

To make matters worse for the party, said a senior party leader, senior party leader and former minister Jayant Malaiya’s son Siddharth Malaiya resigned from the party on Monday causing concern in the party lest other leaders’ sons and daughters should not follow the suit.

PWD minister Gopal Bhargava’s son Abhishek Bhargava, former minister Gaurishankar Shejwar’s son Mudit Shejwar, former chief minister Kailash Joshi’s son former minister Deepak Joshi and several other leaders’ sons and daughters are keeping a close watch on developments within the party.