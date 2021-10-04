Bhopal: Selected teachers make failed bid to gherao BJP, school education department office

BHOPAL: The teachers selected to teach biology in government schools attempted to gherao BJP office on Monday but were refused entry by police. They also tried to submit a memorandum at school education office - Directorate of Public Instructions, said a police official.

A message from selected teachers for biology had gone viral on social media stating that they will come to Bhopal and gherao BJP office at 10.30 am and DPI office at 1 pm.

Police made appropriate security arrangements and put barricades near BJP office. Over two dozen selected teachers were detained before they reached BJP office.

Several teachers having degrees in allied subjects like biotechnology, microbiology etc had appeared for teachers’ eligibility test and were selected. Their documents were also verified after selection but when it came to issuing appointment and joining letters, school education department said they were ineligible.

A delegation of these teachers had met state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar who told them there was a mistake in rules and it will be rectified, said a selected teacher Anant Bhatt.

However, the school education department hasn’t issued correction, making them ineligible as biology teachers.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:18 PM IST