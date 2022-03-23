Bhopal: Selected OBC teachers continue protest, plan to gherao school education minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selected teachers from OBC category continued to protest at the office of school education directorate on Wednesday. They said that they will not leave the office till they are given joining letters.

Dozens of selected teachers remained stationed at the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) office on Wednesday as well. Late in the evening these teachers moved to a dormitory at the nearby railway station. Some moved to their relatives and friends having a house in Bhopal.

“We will gather at the DPI office once again on Thursday morning and remain there for the whole day. Some of our friends have decided to gherao the school education minister’s residence tomorrow (Thursday). Final decision will be taken in the morning,” said one of the selected candidates.

Selected teachers protest at Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) office on Wednesday | FP

Earlier, on Tuesday they tried to meet the chief minister but were sent back from his residence after officials received the demand memorandum. Miffed over not getting a slot to meet CM, these selected candidates tried to gherao the BJP headquarters but were sent back by the police.

Finally these candidates returned back to the DPI office where they remained on dharna with banners and posters throughout the day.

Some selected teachers tonsured during the protest while others shouted slogans that they should be given joining letters immediately.

In the meanwhile, PCC chief Kamal Nath tweeted on the issue asking the government to give them joining immediately. “As many as 15,000 posts were reserved for the candidates from OBC category implementing 27% reservation. However, when the list appointment letters started releasing OBC candidates were not called,” said a selected teacher candidate.

“Our names appeared in the merit list and our documents were verified by the department as per the rules. As many as 8292 candidates were issued appointment and joining letters in October 2021,” said another candidate. In this process, reservation of 27% was applied to eleven subjects but it was denied to the higher secondary teachers in five subjects and in two subjects for middle school teachers. They were given 14% reservation while 13% appointments were kept on hold by the school education department.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:01 PM IST