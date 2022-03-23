Bhopal: Govt conducted events and misguided people for past two years, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath has said that Shivraj government in the past two years has done nothing but organized events and misguided innocent people of the state.

Nath gave his reactions on completion of two years of Shivraj government, on Wednesday. State has rather moved backwards instead of moving ahead. “People have been witness to the government's mismanagement of corona in which lakh of people died in absence of medicines and oxygen. Instead of saving people, the government indulged in events like drawing circles outside shops etc,” said Nath.

All sections of society have suffered under Shivraj’s misrule. Farmers didn’t get fertilizers but were lathicharged. They neither get compensation for crop loss nor they get insurance.

Youth of the state were promised one lakh jobs every month instead their numbers increased on the employment portal of the government and crossed 30 lakh mark, said Nath.

People have witnessed the death of cows in large numbers. Madhya Pradesh tops in crime against dalits and women in India. “My government increased the reservation for OBC from 14 to 27% but the Shivraj government created hurdles and they are still bereft of the benefit,” said Nath.

Corruption is rampant across the state and people are in distress because of rising prices of essential commodities. Rates of liquor have been reduced while milk is becoming expensive.

Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh have approved the Old Pension Scheme whereas in Madhya Pradesh employees’ demands are falling on deaf ears, said Nath.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:36 PM IST