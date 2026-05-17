Bhopal Sees 80 Drownings In Water Bodies Over Three Years | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital is witnessing a worrying rise in drowning incidents in its lakes and dams, with 80 deaths reported over the past three years. Large numbers of people visit water bodies for relief from the soaring summer heat, but many venture into deep water, leading to fatal accidents.

The deaths have been reported at Bada Talab, Kerwa Dam, Kaliyasot Dam, Halali Dam and ponds in city’s adjoining rural areas.

Police officials said the number of such mishaps near water bodies increases significantly during summer and monsoon seasons despite warning boards and repeated advisories.

Among the most accident-prone locations is the ghat at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya at Bada Talab. Youngsters, children and women frequently gather there for bathing. Locals claimed that some people also enter the water to search for coins, resulting in fatal mishaps.

One such case occurred on April 18, 2026, when a 15-year-old boy, Dheeraj Soni from Itwara, drowned while bathing near Kali Ghat Temple at Chhota Talab. His body was recovered the next morning. In another incident on July 8, 2025, chemical scientist Venkatesh Naidu died after allegedly slipping into deep water at Kaliyasot Dam.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said warning boards had already been installed at major water bodies, but many people ignored them and entered deep water. He added that police would be directed to increase monitoring around lakes and dams to prevent people from bathing in dangerous areas.

Over 10 cases reported this year

Data showed a steady rise in drowning cases over the years. In 2024, nearly 36 incidents were reported in areas under Kohefiza, Shyamla Hills and Talaiya police stations around Bada Talab.

Several cases involved people drowning while bathing or taking selfies near the water. In 2025, the number rose further, with more than 40 mishaps and deaths reported at Kerwa Dam, Kaliyasot Dam, Halali Dam and Bada Talab. The trend has continued in 2026, with more than 10 drowning incidents already reported so far this year.