Bhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav

Higher education minster Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav said that suggestions should be invited from teachers and students for imparting free education in all government colleges of the state. The minister was holding an online discussion with Vice Chancellors, Registrars of universities and presidents of the public participation committee of colleges at Mantralaya on Wednesday. The minister said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with youths in the state level programme next month.

He further said that in all education institutions, programmes should be organised to have dialogue with students and youths over National Education Policy 2020. Speaking about the state level programme to be addressed by CM next month, he said that programmes like recitals of ‘Sloka’ of Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharta should be held in wide manner in respect to the ancient Indian knowledge under National Education Policy.

On this occasion, additional chief secretary KC Gupta, commissioner (higher education) Karmaveer Sharma and others were present.

