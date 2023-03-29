 Bhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav

On this occasion, additional chief secretary KC Gupta, commissioner (higher education) Karmaveer Sharma and others were present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Higher education minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav said that suggestions should be invited from teachers and students for imparting free education in all government colleges of the state. The minister was holding an online discussion with Vice Chancellors, Registrars of universities and presidents of the public participation committee of colleges at Mantralaya on Wednesday.  The minister said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with youths in the state level programme next month.

He further said that in all education institutions, programmes should be organised to have dialogue with students and youths over National Education Policy 2020. Speaking about the state level programme to be addressed by CM next month, he said that programmes like recitals of ‘Sloka’ of Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharta should be held in wide manner in respect to the ancient Indian knowledge under National Education Policy.

On this occasion, additional chief secretary KC Gupta, commissioner (higher education) Karmaveer Sharma and others were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman duped on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mentally unstable person stabs wife, daughter to death in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mentally unstable person stabs wife, daughter to death in Ujjain

Bhopal: Three of a gang held for hiring minors to commit thefts

Bhopal: Three of a gang held for hiring minors to commit thefts

Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi in city on April 1

Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi in city on April 1

Bhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Seek suggestions on free education in all government colleges, says Dr Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: NAAC test ends; Barkatullah University upbeat but shortcomings may play spoilsport

Bhopal: NAAC test ends; Barkatullah University upbeat but shortcomings may play spoilsport