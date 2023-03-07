e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Security arrangements beefed up for Holi in Madhya Pradesh capital

Excessive consumption of liquor, bhang and thandai will attract jail sentence for offenders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Holi celebrations at Nutan College on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy police force will be deployed across the city on Wednesday to prevent untoward incidents on Holi.

Senior police officials told Free Press that 1100 police personnel would be deployed across the city to keep vigil on unlawful activities and ensure peace and harmony during celebrations.

Heavy police force will be deployed in areas, where a large population of Hindus and Muslims reside, as both Holi and Shab-e-baraat will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Traffic police will clamp down on drunk and rash driving, performing stunts on cars and bikes. Penalties will be imposed under Motor Vehicles Act. Excessive consumption of liquor, bhang and thandai will attract jail sentence for offenders.

Policemen will be deployed at venues of Holi parties.

Eunuchs celebrate Holi in Bhopal on Tuesday

Eunuchs celebrate Holi in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP Pic

‘People equally responsible’

Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said that policing and patrolling helped to control crime on festivals. “But celebrating festivals in a civilised manner is also the responsibility of people, which help police to control crime,” he added.

article-image

