Bhopal: Search for elusive leopards continues at Kuno Palpur sanctuary

Two elephants from Satpura Tiger Reserve were boarded on a special truck which ferried them till Kuno Palpur sanctuary

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
Forest staffers are using two elephants to search leopards in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, Sheopur. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Kuno Palpur sanctuary officials in Sheopur are still carrying out search operation to trace the elusive three leopards which have sneaked into the enclosures made for cheetahs to arrive from Namibia in coming days. The search of leopards is being done with the help of two elephants brought from Satpura tiger reserve some days ago.

The officials of Kuno Palpur sanctuary are on toes in search operation and wants to catch the wandering leopards as soon as possible as in near future “cheetahs” are likely to arrive.

Sources who are closely watching the activities of Kuno Palpur sanctuary said that still leopards are yet to be caught. Two elephants from Satpura tiger reserve were boarded on a special truck which ferried them till Kuno Palpur sanctuary.

These two elephants are being used to trace the leopards but so far, entire exercise has been unsatisfactory. Senior forest officers are keeping a close watch on the search operation.

Moreover, it is learnt that senior officers were in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary on Friday to take stock of cheetah project and other things connected with the project. The buzz is this that a team of specialists from Delhi also reached to Kuno Palpur Sanctuary to oversee the arrangements being made under Cheetah project.

As far as leopards are concerned then it is a shy animal and takes hide into grasslands having tall grass cover. As it is a rainy season hence grass has grown till its full height and this is one of the reasons that forest officials are finding hard to trace the elusive leopards.

