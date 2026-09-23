Bhopal Sealing Drive Yet To Resume After Supreme Court Flags Claims Of Shops Reopening | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet resumed its sealing drive against commercial establishments operating in residential areas, despite the Supreme Court raising concerns over sealed premises allegedly reopening and stressing strict compliance with its directions specifically for Bhopal during the Sept 22 hearing.

Commercial activity continues at several locations where civic action had earlier been initiated.

Nearly 10 complaints placed before the Supreme Court claimed that some premises sealed by the BMC were found closed during the day but reopened in the evening, raising questions over enforcement of the court's directive.

Officials also cited ongoing festival arrangements and the deployment of staff for Lord Ganesh immersion duties as factors affecting field-level enforcement.

The BMC has identified around 62,500 commercial establishments for scrutiny and issued notices to 8,084 of them.

According to figures submitted before the court, action was recorded against around 190 establishments, while on the ground only 10 premises were officially sealed.

The corporation had resumed the sealing drive on Aug 31 following earlier Supreme Court directions.

More than 100 establishments were shut in a single day, including seven properties that were physically sealed. The action triggered protests from traders, who also demanded uniform enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has been allowed to proceed with publication of the draft Bhopal Master Plan and invite claims and objections. However, the final plan will have to be placed before the Supreme Court before implementation.

Official statement

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said the corporation had submitted its action-taken report to the Supreme Court and was ready to comply with the court's directions.

He said the civic body was awaiting the detailed written order of the Sept 22 hearing. Once received, officials would examine the directions and decide the next course of action.