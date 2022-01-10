Bhopal: SDO held for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police unit of Sagar have caught project implementation unit (PIU) PWD sub divisional officer (SDO) red-handed in Sagar for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from the contractor to clear bills.

SP Lokayukta Sagar Rajendra Yadav told Free Press that SDO Mulayam Prasad Ahirwar demanded bribe from contractor who is constructing two indoor stadiums in Khurai and in Malthone area of Sagar district.

The contractor Nilesh Dixit filed the complaint with Lokayukta police for the action. The police conducted the verification and formed trap lead by DSP Rajesh Khede.

The SDO demanded Rs 22,000 to clear bills of Rs 15 lakh. On Monday, it was decided to pay Rs 20,000 at office of PIU situated in tehsil office premises.

As soon as the money was given to SDO, the members of the wing caught him red-handed.

The SP further added that the police searched the office and seized files related to payment.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:18 PM IST