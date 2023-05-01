 Bhopal: SDM, corporator exchange heated arguments on encroachment removal
Bhopal: SDM, corporator exchange heated arguments on encroachment removal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Manoj Upadhyay and corporator Laxman Rajput exchanged heated arguments over encroachment removal in ward no 1 in Gandhinagar on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, SDM Upadhyay along with the staff reached ward no 1 to remove the encroachments. Meanwhile, Rajput reached and registered protest. This led to arguments.

Corporator Laxman Rajput said, “It is raining now. So, where will people living here go? They should be given few days' time. So, they can make arrangements for their stay.” However, officers continued with removal.

SDM Upadhyay said, “We have shifted families for construction of shops in market. It was not raining when we removed them. But corporator Laxman Rajput raised the issue. We have already given land for their settlement.”

