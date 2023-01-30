Bhopal: SDG Purushottam Sharma gets relief from Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special director general of police Purushottam Sharma got relief from Supreme Court on Monday. A video showing Sharma beating his wife had gone viral. The state government had filed the petition against the order given by Jabalpur High Court in November 2022, which was in favour of IPS officer.

The division bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath disposed of the appeal of the state government in which the latter had challenged the High Court order.

“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of,” Supreme Court stated.

Defence counsel told Free Press that the IPS officer was suspended by state government on September 29, 2020, after the video went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen manhandling his wife. As a result, he was suspended for 60 days. His suspension was extended to 60 days more. Sharma took legal recourse against the second order.

