Bhopal: Scindia group ministers, legislators worried about getting tickets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is growing disquiet among politicians of about getting tickets for the ensuing election. Nevertheless, the supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are more worried about it than others, since they fear they may not get tickets this time. Along with Scindia, 19 legislators defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Six of the 19 legislators had to bite the dust in by-elections. Besides, six other legislators, who are not supporters of Scindia, left the Congress and joined the BJP. Out of six, five won the election and only one legislator Adal Singh Kansana lost the by-polls.

All these party-hoppers are scared of not getting tickets this time. Of all those who left the Congress, 11 are in the ministry, but it is not known whether they will get tickets. The BJP committed to give tickets to those leaders who had left the Congress to join the ruling party. The BJP also promised that those who would lose by-polls would be given political appointments which would be on a par with a minister.

Nevertheless, the BJP leaders did not make any commitment about whether those party-hoppers would be given tickets in the 2023 assembly election. According to sources, Imarti Devi who lost by-polls in Debra and Kansana who lost in Sumawali are sure to get tickets. Uncertainty about getting tickets is looming large over Ranveer Jatav from Gohad, Jasmant Jatav from Karera, Munnalal Goyal from Gwalior east, Girraj Dandotia from Dimni and Raghuraj Kansana from Morena. Some of the 18 leaders, who won by-elections after changing their party, are set to get tickets.

Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhary, Mahendra Sisodia, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Hardeep Singh Dang will also get tickets. Apart from them, there is doubt over whether the rest of the ministers and legislators will get it. Those who have quit the Congress are trying to ensure that they get tickets this time too, but the BJP organisation has not given any assurance to them.

