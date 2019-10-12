Bhopal: Scindia and his followers should withdraw support from govt: LOP

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition (LOP) Gopal Bhargava, amid a tug-of-war between ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and the state government, has suggested that Scindia and his followers should withdraw support from the government.

He said if Scindia has to save his image then quick decision should be taken.

Commenting on Scindia and Digvijaya Singh targeting the government, he said it seems that Congress leaders lack communication and they have to use Tweeter to communicate with each other.

He said some Chief Ministers are in the front while some are working behind the curtains. What is the sense of a government which has no communication, he asked.He claimed, no loan waiver has taken place and no compensation has been given. Congress leaders are merely involved in issuing statements to save faces, he added.

Commenting on the probe in alleged Narmada plantation scam, Bhargava said the minister, who is now leveling allegations, had given clean chit in the matter in state assembly. He said such tactics are used to create pressure and fear.

Bhargava claimed that the government is organising Magnificent MP but the truth is that no unemployed person in past 10 months got employment nor any unemployment allowance. It is also not giving attention to small industrialists.