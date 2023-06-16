 Bhopal: Science-20 Begins Today
Bhopal: Science-20 Begins Today

On the inaugural day, various topics will be discussed in two sessions. On June 17, a nature walk will be held at Van Vihar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-day conference of Science-20 under G-20 will be held from June 16 in the city. The theme of the conference is ‘Connecting Science to Society and Culture’. The conference will be chaired by Professor Ashutosh Sharma, president of Indian National Science Academy (INSA). It will be attended by representatives of G-20 countries, invited states and international organisations.

G-20 representatives will visit Tribal Museum, Bhopal in the morning and Sanchi Stupa in the evening.

In the conference, detailed discussions will be held on connecting science with society and culture, which will lead to scientific literacy, innovation and ease of decision making on known information.

